Easy Trip Planners reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:55 PM IST
Sales rise 40.69% to Rs 164.04 crore

Net loss of Easy Trip Planners reported to Rs 15.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 31.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.69% to Rs 164.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 116.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.17% to Rs 103.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 134.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.58% to Rs 590.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 448.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales164.04116.60 41 590.58448.83 32 OPM %29.9636.39 -35.5039.19 - PBDT56.5445.36 25 222.23187.84 18 PBT55.0744.43 24 215.06184.94 16 NP-15.7531.15 PL 103.11134.20 -23

First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

