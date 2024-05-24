Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales rise 11.07% to Rs 238.62 crore

Net profit of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills reported to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.07% to Rs 238.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 214.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 65.29% to Rs 3.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.07% to Rs 782.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 851.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales238.62214.84 11 782.41851.05 -8 OPM %7.357.37 -6.977.25 - PBDT10.1610.75 -5 27.9843.45 -36 PBT5.326.04 -12 9.9125.89 -62 NP0.91-0.13 LP 3.6110.40 -65

First Published: May 24 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

