Arunjyoti Bio Ventures standalone net profit rises 641.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 590.48% to Rs 8.70 crore

Net profit of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures rose 641.18% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 590.48% to Rs 8.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1074.14% to Rs 20.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8.701.26 590 20.431.74 1074 OPM %14.2512.70 -13.519.20 - PBDT0.400.17 135 0.710.26 173 PBT-0.410.17 PL -1.300.26 PL NP1.260.17 641 -0.350.22 PL

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

