Garg Furnace standalone net profit declines 26.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 13.91% to Rs 71.02 crore

Net profit of Garg Furnace declined 26.49% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.91% to Rs 71.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.40% to Rs 5.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.31% to Rs 258.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 238.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales71.0262.35 14 258.03238.24 8 OPM %2.966.82 -2.323.07 - PBDT3.234.23 -24 7.137.35 -3 PBT2.833.85 -26 5.565.94 -6 NP2.833.85 -26 5.565.94 -6

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

