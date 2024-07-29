Arvind consolidated net profit declines 40.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.22% to Rs 1830.60 croreNet profit of Arvind declined 40.32% to Rs 39.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 65.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.22% to Rs 1830.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1853.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1830.601853.27 -1 OPM %8.189.73 -PBDT122.79155.81 -21 PBT54.3190.90 -40 NP39.3165.87 -40
