Arvind consolidated net profit rises 35.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.60% to Rs 2006.32 crore

Net profit of Arvind rose 35.44% to Rs 53.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.60% to Rs 2006.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1830.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2006.321830.608.848.18145.36122.7976.3654.3153.2439.31

