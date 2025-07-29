D.P. Abhushan standalone net profit rises 45.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.07% to Rs 540.37 crore

Net profit of D.P. Abhushan rose 45.22% to Rs 36.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.07% to Rs 540.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 504.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.540.37504.6910.057.5851.2235.2548.5933.6636.4225.08

