Nalin Lease Finance standalone net profit declines 26.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.30% to Rs 1.97 crore

Net profit of Nalin Lease Finance declined 26.98% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.30% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.971.7771.5779.101.391.451.351.410.921.26

