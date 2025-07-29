National Plastic Technologies standalone net profit rises 6.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.86% to Rs 74.07 crore

Net profit of National Plastic Technologies rose 6.22% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.86% to Rs 74.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 68.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.74.0768.678.498.814.964.603.082.892.222.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News