Arvind SmartSpaces rises after Kalyangadh-based township records bookings of over Rs 500 cr

Arvind SmartSpaces added 2.94% to Rs 864.10 after the company announced that it has registered bookings of over Rs 500 crore at Arvind Aqua City, its largest township development to date, launched towards the end of September. Including the selective pilot phase of Rs 93 crore in Q1, Arvind Aqua City has achieved total bookings of Rs 600 crore, the Ahmedabad-based real estate developer said in a statement. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Located 30 km from Ahmedabad near Kalyangadh on the Ahmedabad-Rajkot Highway, Aqua City offers a mix of plots and villas. It hosts Indias largest private man-made lake spanning 33 acres, three manmade islands, and other amenities.

Kamal Singal, managing director & CEO of Arvind SmartSpaces, said: We are thrilled to create yet another milestone in the Ahmedabad market.

This landmark township, our biggest yet, is a reflection of our strategic vision to create designed to inspire spaces that balance unmatched lifestyle offerings and asset value creation.

The market is ready for developments that go beyond traditional real estate, and we see immense potential for growth in this segment."

Arvind SmartSpaces is a real estate development company. With approximately 78 million square feet of real estate development across the country, the company is focused on delivering real estate solutions that add value to the lives of its customers and is fast emerging as a leading corporate real estate player in the country. The company has real estate developments across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Bangalore and Pune.

The companys consolidated slipped 63.7% to Rs 2.92 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 8.04 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Net sales stood at Rs 74.47 crore in Q1 FY25, up 11.4% year on year.

