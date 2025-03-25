Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC (India) wins orders worth Rs 439 cr

NBCC (India) wins orders worth Rs 439 cr

From Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructure Development Board

NBCC (India) has secured orders worth Rs 438.98 crore from Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructure Development Board (UIIDB) as detailed below:

1. Rodi Belwala Area Revitalisation

2. Sati Kund and surrounding development

3. Har ki Pauri and Subhash Ghar Revitalisation

4. Redevelopment of Parking and Commercial area at Upper road opposite Railway Station (Existing bus stand, Haridwar)

