NBCC (India) has secured order worth Rs 219.45 crore from Centre for development of Telematics (C-DOT). The order comprises of Project Management Consultancy (PMC) Services for Planning, Supervision, Construction & Development of Various Buildings, i.e. Data Centre, Housing & Hostels, Technical Block and Residential Buildings etc. at C-DoT Campus, Mehrauli, New Delhi.

