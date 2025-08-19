Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aryaman Capital Markets hits the roof on appointing Pradeep Mardhekar as CFO

Aryaman Capital Markets hits the roof on appointing Pradeep Mardhekar as CFO

Image
Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Aryaman Capital Markets hit an upper circuit of 5% to Rs 514.15 after the company announced that its board has approved the appointment of Pradeep Mardhekar as the chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, effective from 18 August 2025.

Meanwhile, Shripal Shah, the outgoing CFO, has tendered his resignation from the company on account of personal reasons, effective the same date.

Aryaman Capital Markets is engaged in market making of SME-listed scrips and proprietary investments in shares, securities, and funds.

The company reported a 3985.2% surge in net profit to Rs 11.03 crore, on a 535.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 26.19 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

KIOCL Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Alembic Pharma gains after receiving USFDA nod for Macitentan tablets

Alembic Pharma Q1 PAT jumps 15% YoY to Rs 157 cr

Jaishankar, Wang Yi hold wide-ranging talks in New Delhi

Indices trade with minor gains; broader mkt outperforms

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story