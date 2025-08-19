Aryaman Capital Markets hits the roof on appointing Pradeep Mardhekar as CFO

Aryaman Capital Markets hit an upper circuit of 5% to Rs 514.15 after the company announced that its board has approved the appointment of Pradeep Mardhekar as the chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, effective from 18 August 2025.
Meanwhile, Shripal Shah, the outgoing CFO, has tendered his resignation from the company on account of personal reasons, effective the same date.
Aryaman Capital Markets is engaged in market making of SME-listed scrips and proprietary investments in shares, securities, and funds.
The company reported a 3985.2% surge in net profit to Rs 11.03 crore, on a 535.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 26.19 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
