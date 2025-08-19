KIOCL Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd, Embassy Developments Ltd, Devyani International Ltd and Vardhman Textiles Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 August 2025.

KIOCL Ltd spiked 12.25% to Rs 375.3 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd surged 8.06% to Rs 42.62. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.34 lakh shares in the past one month. Embassy Developments Ltd soared 7.94% to Rs 101.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.27 lakh shares in the past one month. Devyani International Ltd added 6.87% to Rs 166.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54572 shares in the past one month.