Alembic Pharma gains after receiving USFDA nod for Macitentan tablets

Alembic Pharmaceuticals added 2.42% to Rs 995.70 after the company received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Macitentan tablets, 10 mg.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Opsumit tablets, 10 mg, of Actelion Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (Actelion).

Macitentan tablets are an endothelin receptor antagonist (ERA) indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH, WHO Group I) in adults to reduce the risks of disease progression and hospitalization for PAH.

Macitentan tablets, 10 mg, have an estimated market size of $1,180 million for twelve months ending June 2025 according to IQVIA.