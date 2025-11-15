Containerway International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 236.36% to Rs 6.29 crore

Net profit of Containerway International remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 236.36% to Rs 6.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.6.291.870.163.740.060.070.060.070.050.05

