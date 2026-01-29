Associate Sponsors

Asahi Songwon Colors consolidated net profit declines 20.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 2:17 PM IST
Sales decline 9.77% to Rs 120.65 crore

Net profit of Asahi Songwon Colors declined 20.00% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.77% to Rs 120.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 133.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales120.65133.72 -10 OPM %8.508.88 -PBDT7.409.16 -19 PBT2.664.37 -39 NP2.483.10 -20

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

