Asarfi Hospital consolidated net profit rises 47.37% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.46% to Rs 44.89 crore

Net profit of Asarfi Hospital rose 47.37% to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 45.46% to Rs 44.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.44.8930.8619.7621.918.567.135.653.944.202.85

