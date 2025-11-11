Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asarfi Hospital consolidated net profit rises 47.37% in the September 2025 quarter

Asarfi Hospital consolidated net profit rises 47.37% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 45.46% to Rs 44.89 crore

Net profit of Asarfi Hospital rose 47.37% to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 45.46% to Rs 44.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales44.8930.86 45 OPM %19.7621.91 -PBDT8.567.13 20 PBT5.653.94 43 NP4.202.85 47

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

