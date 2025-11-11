Madhav Infra Projects consolidated net profit rises 200.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.11% to Rs 106.82 crore

Net profit of Madhav Infra Projects rose 200.72% to Rs 12.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.11% to Rs 106.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 86.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.106.8286.7715.2314.6217.128.4213.805.0912.544.17

