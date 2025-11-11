Sula Vineyards consolidated net profit declines 58.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.10% to Rs 130.91 crore

Net profit of Sula Vineyards declined 58.43% to Rs 6.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.10% to Rs 130.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 132.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.130.91132.3619.4525.3917.7426.778.2718.086.0214.48

