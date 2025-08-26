Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Pvt standalone net profit declines 26.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.90% to Rs 608.70 crore

Net profit of Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Pvt declined 26.72% to Rs 37.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 50.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.90% to Rs 608.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 603.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.608.70603.3050.8349.79203.30229.0046.5047.7037.3050.90

