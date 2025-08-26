Aditya Birla Capital appoints Vishakha Mulye as MD and CEO

Aditya Birla Capital said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Vishakha Mulye as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of the company for a period of five years.

Meanwhile, the company also received RBIs nod for the appointment of Rakesh Singh as executive director and CEO (NBFC) of the company till 22 July 2027.

The board had earlier recommended these appointments on 31 March 2025. A meeting will be convened to give effect and seek shareholder approval.

Aditya Birla Capital is the holding company for the financial services businesses of the Aditya Birla Group.