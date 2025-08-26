Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aditya Birla Capital appoints Vishakha Mulye as MD and CEO

Aditya Birla Capital appoints Vishakha Mulye as MD and CEO

Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Aditya Birla Capital said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Vishakha Mulye as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of the company for a period of five years.

Meanwhile, the company also received RBIs nod for the appointment of Rakesh Singh as executive director and CEO (NBFC) of the company till 22 July 2027.

The board had earlier recommended these appointments on 31 March 2025. A meeting will be convened to give effect and seek shareholder approval.

Aditya Birla Capital is the holding company for the financial services businesses of the Aditya Birla Group.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 10.04% to Rs 835.08 crore on a 9.57% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 9,502.69 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.38% to settle at Rs 285.10 on the BSE.

