GIFT Nifty indicate possible red opening for Nifty 50; US Fed Chair Powell turns dovish

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty August 2025 futures were currently trading 56.50 points (or 0.23%) lower, suggesting that the Nifty 50 could open mildly in the red today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,622.52 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 329.25 crore in the Indian equity market on 22 August 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 25,751.02 crore in the cash market during August 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 47,666.68 crore in July 2025.

Global Markets:

Markets in Asia advanced across the board on Mondayafter Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank could begin easing monetary policy next month. These comments were made by the US Fed Chair at his widely anticipated annual speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. In a tepid speech at the central banks annual conclave in Jackson Hole, Wyo., Powell said that the baseline outlook and the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting our policy stance. The Fed chief added that "the balance of risks appear to be shifting between the central banks dual mandate of full employment and stable prices. He cited sweeping changes in tax, trade and immigration policies.

Domestic Market: The domestic equity indices ended sharply lower today, breaking a six-day winning streak as traders booked profits. Sentiment turned cautious ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powells address at the Jackson Hole Symposium on August 22, his eighth and final speech at the event before his term ends in May 2026.