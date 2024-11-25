Kumar Autocast standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.32% to Rs 10.53 croreNet profit of Kumar Autocast declined 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.32% to Rs 10.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales10.5310.78 -2 OPM %2.283.15 -PBDT0.180.23 -22 PBT0.060.11 -45 NP0.040.06 -33
