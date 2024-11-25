Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kumar Autocast standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Kumar Autocast standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 2.32% to Rs 10.53 crore

Net profit of Kumar Autocast declined 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.32% to Rs 10.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales10.5310.78 -2 OPM %2.283.15 -PBDT0.180.23 -22 PBT0.060.11 -45 NP0.040.06 -33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Parliament Winter Session 2024 LIVE: Opposition demands discussion on Adani, Manipur today

LIVE news: Delhi's AQI improves to 'poor', Sambhal magistrate prohibits outsiders entry, and more

Bullish cues: Notable Put-writing seen for first time in 2 mths; F&O data

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 4: Smith-Head put Aussie collapse on hold

Adani bond prices hit one-yr low as investors weigh US bribery allegations

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story