Vivriti Capital standalone net profit rises 59.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.40% to Rs 323.26 crore

Net profit of Vivriti Capital rose 59.81% to Rs 56.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.40% to Rs 323.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 238.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.323.26238.7573.9773.6579.5152.1775.1547.8456.2235.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News