Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vivriti Capital standalone net profit rises 59.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Vivriti Capital standalone net profit rises 59.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 35.40% to Rs 323.26 crore

Net profit of Vivriti Capital rose 59.81% to Rs 56.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.40% to Rs 323.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 238.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales323.26238.75 35 OPM %73.9773.65 -PBDT79.5152.17 52 PBT75.1547.84 57 NP56.2235.18 60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Parliament Winter Session 2024 LIVE: Opposition demands discussion on Adani, Manipur today

LIVE news: Delhi's AQI improves to 'poor', Sambhal magistrate prohibits outsiders entry, and more

Bullish cues: Notable Put-writing seen for first time in 2 mths; F&O data

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 4: Smith-Head put Aussie collapse on hold

Adani bond prices hit one-yr low as investors weigh US bribery allegations

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story