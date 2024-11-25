Kanchanjunga Power Company Pvt standalone net profit rises 147.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.32% to Rs 15.63 crore

Net profit of Kanchanjunga Power Company Pvt rose 147.31% to Rs 10.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.32% to Rs 15.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.15.6315.5881.2563.9913.337.8711.475.6510.564.27

