Aseem Infrastructure Finance consolidated net profit rises 37.15% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Aseem Infrastructure Finance rose 37.15% to Rs 84.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 61.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 40.78% to Rs 313.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 222.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.313.13222.4395.3193.65112.8380.57111.2380.2884.6961.75

