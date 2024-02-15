Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aseem Infrastructure Finance consolidated net profit rises 37.15% in the December 2023 quarter

Aseem Infrastructure Finance consolidated net profit rises 37.15% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 11:52 AM IST
Sales rise 40.78% to Rs 313.13 crore

Net profit of Aseem Infrastructure Finance rose 37.15% to Rs 84.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 61.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 40.78% to Rs 313.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 222.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales313.13222.43 41 OPM %95.3193.65 -PBDT112.8380.57 40 PBT111.2380.28 39 NP84.6961.75 37

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 11:35 AM IST

