Ashapura Minechem consolidated net profit rises 87.08% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Ashapura Minechem rose 87.08% to Rs 105.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 56.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 21.36% to Rs 865.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 713.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.865.44713.1015.548.10125.0441.42112.9821.37105.4256.35

