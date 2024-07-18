Ashapuri Gold Ornament standalone net profit rises 472.34% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 121.70% to Rs 44.23 crore

Net profit of Ashapuri Gold Ornament rose 472.34% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 121.70% to Rs 44.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.44.2319.957.643.763.770.833.560.622.690.47

