Sensex rallies 627 pts, Nifty ends at 24,800.85; IT stocks rally

The domestic equity barometers continued their winning streak, rising for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday. The Nifty50 closed a tad above 24,800, despite early morning volatility due to weekly contract expiry. Strength in IT and FMCG stocks helped the markets reach new highs. The S&P BSE Sensex surged 626.91 points or 0.78% to 81,343.46. The Nifty 50 index added 187.85 points or 0.76% to 24,800.85. Both the indices attained record closing levels. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Sensex and Nifty clocked an all-time high of 81,522.55 and 24,837.75, respectively in mid-afternoon trade. The broader market tumbled. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.99% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 1.15%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,424 shares rose and 2,500 shares fell. A total of 92 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.02% to 14.51.

More From This Section

Economy:

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) upgraded India's economic outlook, raising its growth forecast for the 2024-25 financial year to 7%. This revision is driven by an anticipated improvement in private consumption, especially in rural areas.

The IMF maintained its projection of 6.5% growth for the following year (2025-26). This information comes from their latest World Economic Outlook report.

In April, the IMF had already revised India's growth forecast upwards, from 6.5% to 6.8%. This latest increase reflects continued optimism about the Indian economy.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was down 0.04% to 6.963 as compared with previous close 6.966.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 83.6375, compared with its close of 83.5850 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2024 settlement gained 0.29% to Rs 74,353.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.09% to 103.84.

The United States 10-year bond yield grew 0.92% to 4.181.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2024 settlement lost 8 cent or 0.09% to $85 a barrel.

Global Markets:

European shares advanced on Thursday as investors awaited for ECB rate decision.

Asian stocks were mixed on Thursday. Chip stocks dipped as investors worried about potential trade war escalation between the US and China. Meanwhile, the Japanese yen strengthened to a six-week high, likely due to recent interventions by the Japanese government.

News of stricter US export controls on advanced chip technology to China caused chip stocks and the Nasdaq to fall in the US overnight. This decline was led by tech giants Nvidia and Apple.

Later today, investors will focus on the European Central Bank's policy decision. The bank is likely to maintain current interest rates, but their comments will be closely watched for hints about future rate adjustments.

US markets ended Wednesday with mixed results. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq took a significant hit due to a sell-off in tech stocks driven by trade war concerns. The S&P 500 dropped 1.4%, and the Nasdaq plunged 2.8%. However, the Dow Jones bucked the trend, rising 0.6% (243 points) after a surge of over 700 points on the previous day.

Stocks in Spotlight:

The Nifty IT index gained 2.22% to 40,010.40. The index hit a record high of 40,075.70 today.

TCS (up 2.84%) and Wipro (up 2.41%) advanced.

Infosys climbs 2.20%. The company's consolidated net profit declined 20.08% to Rs 6,374 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 7,975 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 3.67% QoQ to Rs 39,315 crore in Q1 FY25.

Year-on-year basis, the companys net profit jumped 7.22% and revenue increased by 3.64% in the quarter ended 31 March 2024. Constant currency revenue grew 2.5% YoY in the June quarter. Operating margin stood at 21.1%, up 0.3 YoY in Q1 FY25. In dollar terms, the IT firm reported revenue of $ 4,714 million, up 2.1% YoY and 3.3% QoQ in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Infosys' total contract value (TCV) of large deal wins was $4.1 billion in Q1 FY25, with net new of 57.6%.

LTIMindtree jumped 3.48% after the companys consolidated net profit increased 3.1% to Rs 1,135.1 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,100.7 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 2.8% QoQ to Rs 9,142.6 crore in Q1 FY25.

Mastek shed 0.46%. The IT company's consolidated net profit tumbled 24.27% to Rs 71.50 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 94.41 crore reported in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations grew by 4.25% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 812.89 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Newgen Software Technologies slipped 1.72% after the companys consolidated net profit dropped 54.81% to Rs 47.57 crore on 16.14% decrease in revenue from operation to Rs 314.72 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Asian Paints fell 1.48% after the companys consolidated net profit tumbled 24.54% to Rs 1,169.98 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 1,550.37 crore reported in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 8,943.24 crore in Q1 FY25, down 2.3% from Rs 9,153.79 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Havells India shed 0.72%. The home appliance companys standalone net profit jumped 43.08% to Rs 411.18 crore on 20.2% increase in net revenue to Rs 5,798.11 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Adani Green Energy shed 0.57%. The company reported a 22% YoY increase in sale of energy to 7,356 million units in Q1 FY25 as against 6,023 million units posted in Q1 FY24.

Jubilant Ingrevia tumbled 3.87% after the company reported 15.36% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 48.74 crore in Q1 FY25 compared with net profit of Rs 57.59 crore in Q1 FY24. Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,024.34 crore in Q1 FY25, down 4.71% from Rs 1,075.02 crore in Q1 FY24.

Just Dial hit an upper circuit 20% after the company reported 69.33% surge in net profit to Rs 141.22 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 83.40 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 13.6% year on year to Rs 280.57 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Lotus Chocolate hit an upper circuit of 5% after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 9.40 crore in Q1 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 0.19 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations soared to Rs 141.30 crore in the first quarter of FY25 from Rs 32.30 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.

Network18 Media & Investments slipped 3.76% after the companys consolidated net loss widened to Rs 102.41 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to net loss of Rs 38.73 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations slipped 3.02% to Rs 3,140.92 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 3,238.94 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

TV18 Broadcast fell 3.67% after the media company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 50.09 crore in Q1 FY25 as against a net profit of Rs 44.33 crore reported in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 3,069.32 crore in Q1 FY25, down 3.36% from Rs 3,176.03 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

Bharat Bijlee hit a lower circuit of 10% after the company reported 51% drop in net profit to Rs 23.93 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 48.53 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations declined by 36% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 374.76 crore in the first quarter of FY25. The companys revenue for Q4 FY24 was Rs 587.47 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News