Ashiana Agro Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 18.18% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of Ashiana Agro Industries reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 18.18% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0.260.220-18.180.0500.0500.050

