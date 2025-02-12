Ashiana Housing standalone net profit declines 57.04% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 30.26% to Rs 115.03 croreNet profit of Ashiana Housing declined 57.04% to Rs 11.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 30.26% to Rs 115.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 164.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales115.03164.93 -30 OPM %15.8218.84 -PBDT23.4934.63 -32 PBT20.1432.13 -37 NP11.0425.70 -57
