Sanco Trans standalone net profit rises 220.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.31% to Rs 28.17 crore

Net profit of Sanco Trans rose 220.00% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 18.31% to Rs 28.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 23.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.28.1723.813.623.281.901.400.710.380.480.15

