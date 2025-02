SRM Contractors consolidated net profit rises 310.26% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 73.52% to Rs 150.44 crore

Net profit of SRM Contractors rose 310.26% to Rs 16.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 73.52% to Rs 150.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 86.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.150.4486.7014.947.8324.237.4521.295.2216.003.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News