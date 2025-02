Huhtamaki India standalone net profit declines 96.43% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.74% to Rs 601.23 crore

Net profit of Huhtamaki India declined 96.43% to Rs 11.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 327.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.74% to Rs 601.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 585.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 78.52% to Rs 87.97 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against Rs 409.63 crore during the previous year ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.24% to Rs 2450.53 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against Rs 2481.32 crore during the previous year ended December 2023.

