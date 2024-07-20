Zenith Health Care standalone net profit declines 38.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 36.07% to Rs 2.57 croreNet profit of Zenith Health Care declined 38.46% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 36.07% to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.574.02 -36 OPM %4.677.71 -PBDT0.200.31 -35 PBT0.160.26 -38 NP0.160.26 -38
