Ashirwad Steels & Industries standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.49% to Rs 0.83 crore

Net profit of Ashirwad Steels & Industries declined 20.00% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.49% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.77% to Rs 2.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.21% to Rs 1.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

