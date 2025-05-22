Times Guaranty standalone net profit rises 84.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.07% to Rs 0.98 crore

Net profit of Times Guaranty rose 84.62% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.07% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.28% to Rs 2.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.95% to Rs 3.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.980.833.533.2470.4166.2774.7972.530.860.552.822.360.860.552.822.360.720.392.351.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News