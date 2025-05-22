Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eurotex Industries and Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.67 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Eurotex Industries and Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.67 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 20.63% to Rs 0.50 crore

Net profit of Eurotex Industries and Exports reported to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 20.63% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 84.13% to Rs 1.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.500.63 -21 1.160.63 84 OPM %-148.00-65.08 --356.90-592.06 - PBDT2.02-0.17 LP -0.44-4.07 89 PBT1.44-0.85 LP -2.94-6.92 58 NP1.67-0.95 LP -1.74-6.53 73

First Published: May 22 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

