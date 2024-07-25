Ashok Leyland consolidated net profit declines 6.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.67% to Rs 10681.40 croreNet profit of Ashok Leyland declined 6.39% to Rs 509.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 543.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.67% to Rs 10681.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9651.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales10681.409651.53 11 OPM %17.4915.63 -PBDT995.70899.09 11 PBT760.58672.20 13 NP509.15543.89 -6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News