Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is quoting at Rs 17397, up 1.64% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.84% in last one year as compared to a 23.28% gain in NIFTY and a 17.09% gain in the Nifty FMCG index. Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 17397, up 1.64% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 24381.7. The Sensex is at 80017.69, down 0.16%. Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd has added around 8.47% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 62182.35, down 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5157 shares today, compared to the daily average of 7132 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 74.56 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

