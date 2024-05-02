Ashok Leyland gains after auto sales rise by 10% YoY in April

Ashok Leyland added 2.73% to Rs 197.85 after the company reported 10% rise in commercial vehicle sales to 14,271 units in April 2024 from 12,974 units in April 2023.

While total medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales increased by 15% to 9,123 units, total light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales rose by 2% to 5,148 units in April 2024 over April 2023.

Ashok Leyland is engaged in manufacture and sale of a wide range of commercial vehicles. The company also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications, forgings and castings.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 60.51% to Rs 580 crore on 2.69% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 9,273 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

