Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Utilties stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks edge higher

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 39.92 points or 0.67% at 5962.76 at 09:34 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 5%), RattanIndia Power Ltd (up 3.92%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 3.32%),NHPC Ltd (up 2.63%),KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 2.5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were CESC Ltd (up 2.04%), SJVN Ltd (up 2.01%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 1.96%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.94%), and NTPC Ltd (up 1.62%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 1.7%), Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 1.44%), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.14%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 156.28 or 0.21% at 74639.06.

The Nifty 50 index was up 27.65 points or 0.12% at 22632.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 106.76 points or 0.23% at 47422.69.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 67.7 points or 0.48% at 14307.07.

On BSE,1878 shares were trading in green, 1111 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Utilties stocks rise

Utilties shares fall

Utilties shares gain

Utilties shares gain

Utilties shares gain

Power stocks edge higher

Tata Motors rises as domestic sales rises 12% YoY in April'24

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Spikes 3.8%

US Stocks finish mixed after Fed holds rate steady

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 02 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story