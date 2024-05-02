Tata Motors rises as domestic sales rises 12% YoY in April'24

Tata Motors added 1.01% to Rs 1,018 after the auto major's total domestic sales rose 12% to 76,399 units sold in April 2024 as against 68,514 units sold in April 2023.

The total domestic sales decreased 15.88% last month compared with 90,822 units in March 2024.

Total commercial vehicles sales stood at 29,538 units in April 2024, recording a growth of 31% from 22,492 units in April 2023.

Total sales for medium and heavy intermediate commercial vehicles (MH & ICV) domestic & international business in April 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,218 units, up 38.92% from 9,515 units in April 2023.

Domestic sale of MH&ICV jumped 41.59% to 12,722 units from 8,985 units sold in April 2023.

Total passenger vehicles sales (including EV) rose 2% to 47,983units in April 2024 as compared to 47,107 units sold in the same period last year.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

Tata Motors reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,764 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than net loss of Rs 944.61 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations grew by 32.5% year on year to Rs 1,04,443.06 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

