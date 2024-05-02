Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors rises as domestic sales rises 12% YoY in April'24

Tata Motors rises as domestic sales rises 12% YoY in April'24

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Motors added 1.01% to Rs 1,018 after the auto major's total domestic sales rose 12% to 76,399 units sold in April 2024 as against 68,514 units sold in April 2023.

The total domestic sales decreased 15.88% last month compared with 90,822 units in March 2024.

Total commercial vehicles sales stood at 29,538 units in April 2024, recording a growth of 31% from 22,492 units in April 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Total sales for medium and heavy intermediate commercial vehicles (MH & ICV) domestic & international business in April 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,218 units, up 38.92% from 9,515 units in April 2023.

Domestic sale of MH&ICV jumped 41.59% to 12,722 units from 8,985 units sold in April 2023.

Total passenger vehicles sales (including EV) rose 2% to 47,983units in April 2024 as compared to 47,107 units sold in the same period last year.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

Tata Motors reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,764 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than net loss of Rs 944.61 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations grew by 32.5% year on year to Rs 1,04,443.06 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Tata Motors hits life-time high after Q3 PAT zooms to Rs 7,145 cr.

Tata Motors JLR wholesale climbs 16% YoY in Q4

Tata Motors global wholesales rises 8% YoY in Q4

Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks rise

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Spikes 3.8%

US Stocks finish mixed after Fed holds rate steady

Bajaj Auto April sales volumes grow 17%

L&amp;T Technology Services collaborates with FORVIA

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 02 2024 | 9:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story