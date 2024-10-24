Broader mrkt outperforms; PSU bank shares in demand

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 21.40 points or 0.03% to 80,103.38. The Nifty 50 index rose 3.05 points or 0.01% to 24,438.55.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.40% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.27%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,836 shares rose and 1,677 shares fell. A total of 159 shares were unchanged.
Result today:
ITC (down 0.97%), NTPC (up 0.67%), IndusInd Bank (down 0.26%), Radico khaitan (up 1.75%), United Breweries (down 1.37%), Aarti Drugs (down 0.38%), JSW Energy (down 0.66%), ACC (up 1.13%), Apcotex Industries (up 1.68%), Adani Total Gas (up 1.83%), Adani Wilmar (up 0.34%), Bikaji Foods International (up 0.53%), Castrol India (down 1.37%), Chalet Hotels (up 2.74%), CIE Automotive India (up 0.45%), Colgate-Palmolive (INDIA) (down 1.05%), CSB Bank (up 0.69%), Cyient (up 2.87%), DCB Bank (down 0.85%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 0.74%), Finolex Industries (down 0.10%), Glenmark Life Sciences (down 1.01%), GMR Airports Infrastructure (up 1.40%), Go Digit General Insurance (down 0.37%), Godrej Consumer Products (down 1.10%), Home First Finance Company (down 0.35%) and Strides Pharma Science (up 1.05%) will declare their result later today.
Buzzing Index:
More From This Section
The Nifty PSU Bank index gained 1.08% to 6,421. The index rallied 1.53% in two consecutive trading sessions.
UCO Bank (up 1.36%), Punjab National Bank (up 0.59%), Central Bank of India (up 0.42%), Canara Bank (up 0.41%), State Bank of India (up 0.38%), Bank of Baroda (up 0.35%), Indian Bank (up 0.29%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 0.06%) advanced.
On the other hand, Indian Overseas Bank (down 0.84%), Union Bank of India (down 0.58%) and Bank of Maharashtra (down 0.54%) edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Piramal Pharma surged 10.24% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 360% to Rs 23 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 5 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue increased 17% YoY to Rs 2,242 crore in Q2 FY25.
Birlasoft slipped 3.71% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 14.66% to Rs 128 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 150 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue increased 3.08% QoQ to Rs 1,368 crore during the quarter.
United Spirits shed 0.11%. The companys consolidated net profit fell 1.76% to Rs 335 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 341 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue (excluding excise duty) fell 0.77% to Rs 2,843 in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,865 crore in Q2 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News