Ashok Leyland gains as total sales rises 5% YoY in Dec'24

Ashok Leyland rose 1.48% to Rs 226.10 after the company reported 4.97% increased in total vehicle sales to 16,957 units in December 2024, compared to 16,154 units sold in December 2023.

The companys domestic sales gained 3.69% to 15,713 units in December 2024 as against 15,153 units recorded in the same period last year.

Total medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales increased by 7.93% to 11,474 units in December 2024. However, total light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales decreased by 0.74% to 5,483 units compared to December 2023.

Ashok Leyland is engaged in the manufacture and sale of a wide range of commercial vehicles. The company also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications, forgings, and castings.

The companys consolidated net profit jump 34.14% to Rs 705.64 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 526.01 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 2.35% to Rs 11,147.58 crore posted in the second quarter of FY25 as against Rs 11,416.66 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

