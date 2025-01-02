Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Information Technology stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Information Technology index increasing 356.64 points or 0.82% at 43616.06 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 5.4%), Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd (up 5.26%),AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (up 5%),Vakrangee Ltd (up 3.98%),Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd (up 3.14%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were D-Link India Ltd (up 3.01%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 2.68%), InfoBeans Technologies Ltd (up 2.34%), Accelya Solutions India Ltd (up 2.34%), and Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 2.28%).

On the other hand, Tata Elxsi Ltd (down 2.12%), Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 2.05%), and Genesys International Corporation Ltd (down 1.81%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 201.49 or 0.36% at 55951.55.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 5.87 points or 0.04% at 16050.44.

The Nifty 50 index was up 72.15 points or 0.3% at 23815.05078125.

The BSE Sensex index was up 303.9 points or 0.39% at 78811.31.

On BSE,2083 shares were trading in green, 995 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

