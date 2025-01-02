RailTel Corp egde higher on bagging work order from Bharat Coking Coal

RailTel Corporation of India jumped 4.54% to Rs 423.35 after the company said that it has received the work order from Bharat Coking Coal for works amounting to Rs 78.43 crore.

The scope of the project entails the implementation of integrated IT-based security infrastructure, along with various related services. The contract is set to be completed by 28 August 2025.

RailTel, a "mini ratna (category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

RailTel Corporation of India reported a 6.58% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 72.64 crore on 40.78% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 843.49 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

