Telecom stocks rise

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Telecommunication index increasing 10.81 points or 0.38% at 2881.3 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 6.67%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 2.3%),Tejas Networks Ltd (up 1.36%),Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 1.15%),Suyog Telematics Ltd (up 0.67%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Route Mobile Ltd (up 0.3%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.26%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 0.23%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.22%), and HFCL Ltd (up 0.13%).

On the other hand, ITI Ltd (down 0.72%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 0.37%), and Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.24%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 201.49 or 0.36% at 55951.55.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 5.87 points or 0.04% at 16050.44.

The Nifty 50 index was up 72.15 points or 0.3% at 23815.05078125.

The BSE Sensex index was up 303.9 points or 0.39% at 78811.31.

On BSE,2083 shares were trading in green, 995 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

