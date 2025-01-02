Financials shares gain

Financials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Financial Services index rising 52.55 points or 0.46% at 11495.48 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Financial Services index, JSW Holdings Ltd (up 5%), Sammaan Capital Ltd (up 4.51%),CSB Bank Ltd (up 4.42%),Monarch Networth Capital Ltd (up 4.1%),Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd (up 3.14%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bajaj Finance Ltd (up 3.08%), CreditAccess Grameen Ltd (up 3.03%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (up 2.48%), Dhani Services Ltd (up 2.31%), and Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (up 2.27%).

On the other hand, CRISIL Ltd (down 2.29%), Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.75%), and KFin Technologies Ltd (down 1.73%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 201.49 or 0.36% at 55951.55.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 5.87 points or 0.04% at 16050.44.

The Nifty 50 index was up 72.15 points or 0.3% at 23815.05078125.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was up 303.9 points or 0.39% at 78811.31.

On BSE,2083 shares were trading in green, 995 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News